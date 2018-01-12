Buhari Congratulates Aare Ona Kakanfo Gani Adams

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Otunba Gani Adams, Leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), on his investiture as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Friday, charged Adams to use his new position to pursue worthy goals of security, peace and national unity.

The President also commended the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, on the appointment of a new Aare Ona Kakanfo, “who will assist him in the arduous task of leading the illustrious Yoruba people.’’

Buhari urged the new Kakanfo to bring quintessential courage, wisdom and astuteness to bear on his new office for a more secured life for the weak, vulnerable and voiceless in the country.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Aare Ona Kakanfo a favourable reign.