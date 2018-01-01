Buhari Congratulates Enyi Of Aba At 89

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Abia State Traditional Council in celebrating His Royal Majesty, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, who turns 89 years today.

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

The president congratulated the people and government of Abia State, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, family members and friends of the royal father on this auspicious day.

According to him, the traditional ruler is one of the oldest monarch on the throne in the South East, having spent 43 years ruling his domain.

He commended the royal father for his consistency in counselling leaders for peace, recommending the rule of law and encouraging his kinsmen to always work for the larger goal of building one great nation.

Buhari affirmed that the royal father’s forthrightness and maturity had ensured stability and development in his community.

He particularly lauded the royal father for his long-held passion for promoting the virtues of good education, entrepreneurship and good neighbourliness among the youths.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant the octogenarian more wisdom, good health and longer life to continue serving his people and the country.