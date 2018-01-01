Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Buhari Congratulates Enyi Of Aba At 89

By Agency
President Muhammadu Buhari
0 43

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the Abia State Traditional Council in celebrating His Royal Majesty, Dr Isaac Ikonne, Enyi 1 of Aba, who turns 89 years today.

Buhari’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

The president congratulated the people and government of Abia State, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, family members and friends of the royal father on this auspicious day.

According to him, the traditional ruler is one of the oldest monarch on the throne in the South East, having spent 43 years ruling his domain.

RELATED:  Who Presidential Documentary Epp?

He commended the royal father for his consistency in counselling leaders for peace, recommending the rule of law and encouraging his kinsmen to always work for the larger goal of building one great nation.

Buhari affirmed that the royal father’s forthrightness and maturity had ensured stability and development in his community.

He particularly lauded the royal father for his long-held passion for promoting the virtues of good education, entrepreneurship and good neighbourliness among the youths.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant the octogenarian more wisdom, good health and longer life to continue serving his people and the country.

RELATED:  BREAKING: Drama As Another PDP Reps Member Defects To APC
You might also like

Extra: Buhari Fails To Deliver On Operation of Abuja Light Rail By December

2018: Pray For Improved Economy, Saraki Tells Nigerians

Full Text Of President Buhari’s 2018 New Year’s Address

Buhari Addresses Nigerians, Frowns At Agitators Of Restructuring

Buhari To Address Nigerians Jan 1

Presidency Reacts To Buhari’s Appointment Of ‘The Dead’ As Board Members

Comments
Loading...