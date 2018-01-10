Buhari Has Done Well, Critics Just Playing Politics – Momoh

Tony Momoh, former minister of information, says President Muhammadu Buhari has done well.

In an interview with NAN, Momoh said Buhari has delivered on his campaign promises despite the challenges he met upon assumption of office.

He said those thinking the president has under-delivered were either playing politics or have refused to check the facts.

He added that the opposition could not stop Buhari from seeking re-election.

“President Buhari has done well based on the facts available and not sentiments. He has done well in the delivery of his campaign promises despite the big problems he met on ground,” Momoh said.

“For example, let us look at the area of security, before Buhari came in, the Boko Haram insurgents were operating almost uninhibited, to the extent of seizing territories. But for Buhari’s intervention, Only God knows what would have happened to the country because of Boko Haram.

“Also, while some other countries are still wriggling under recession caused by crash in commodity prices, the country is out and is even doing well in the area of diversification.

“Even the World Bank has just predicted that the country’s GDP will further grow in 2018, there are also monumental gains in the fight against corruption.

“I reviewed a book recently on the scorecard of the president and I was pleasantly surprised by some of the revelations about Buhari’s performance. Those who do not know, should go and check the facts, Buhari has done well as president.

“The opposition cannot stop Buhari from contesting if he decides to do so and the party endorses him. The facts are different from the prism through which they are looking at his performance.”

Momoh called for caution in the manner the herdsmen clash is handled in the country.

According to him, some Boko Haram members might be hiding under the guise of herdsmen to cause havoc.

“We should be careful in the way we see the killings in some parts of the country, so that we can have a better understanding of dealing with the problem,” he said.

“Some criminals, such as cattle rustlers and even Boko Haram insurgents can also hide as Fulani herdsmen to unleash terror on Nigerians.

“The herdsmen we used to know were not carrying AK47, how we have come to this problem of killings calls for proper understanding.

“It is not a political matter but a matter that needs understanding and attention because it involves lives.”