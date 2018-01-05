Buhari ‘Grand Patron’ Of Fulani Herdsmen – Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron of Fulani herdsmen.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Omokri, said President Buhari has cannot arrest the killer herdsmen because he is the godfather of the mafia group.

Omokri was reacting to the recent attack by Fulani Herdsmen on communities in Benue State, leaving more than 50 people dead, including children.

The former presidential aide also faulted Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom for calling on the President to arrest the leadership of of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore.

He wrote: “I laugh when Gov Ortom says “I call on the FG to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore”.

“Why is Ortom talking like a child? Can a Mafia godfather arrest a mafioso to please a non mafioso? You are asking the Grand Patron to arrest the people who made him Grand Patron!

“When herdsmen killed people in Plateau last year, didn’t President Buhari order the arrest of the perpetrators? How many have been arrested? How many have been tried? None. Zero. So if you like celebrate his order that perpetrators of herdsmen killing in Benue should be arrested.”

He advised Ortom to follow the footsteps of his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose to tackle herdsmen in his state.

Omokri added, “Governor Ortom, instead of weeping, why not call to Fayose to ask him what he did to end herdsmen killings in Ekiti? Crying can’t solve anything. You even called for a 2nd term for Buhari. It didn’t stop his kinsmen from killing your people. Learn how to be a man from Fayose!”