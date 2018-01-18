A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that Fulani Herdsmen attacks are steady than electricity supply under the current administration of President Muhmmadu Buhari.

Omokri, who was former media aide to the then President Goodluck Jonathan, also claimed that killings by the suspected herders are more regular than the “payment of salary by the government”.

Omokri tweeted, “Nigeria is the only country in the world were killers kill citizens and the President tells the victims’ community to show restraint! Oh Benue, see the man you voted for! Look how much value he has for you that he could not even visit you to condole. Your elders had to visit him!

“For every single day of 2018, there have been fatal attacks by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria. Under President Buhari, Fulani herdsmen killings are more regular in Nigeria than public electricity supply or payment of salary by the government. It is the most consistent thing in Nigeria!

“I am waiting to see if the DSS that attempted to arrest Reverend Isa El-Buba for condemning Fulani herdsmen killings will also attempt to arrest Prof. Umar Labdo Muhammad of Northwest University, Kano, for saying that Benue State belongs to the Fulani by right of conquest.”