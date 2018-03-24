In a blistering attack on the present administration, radical northern politician, Junaid Mohammed, has described Muhammadu Buhari as an “illiterate, clueless and thoroughly incompetent” president.

Junaid said, “This President cannot do anything without the power of the group that has a stranglehold on him. He doesn’t have any strength intellectually. The people he surrounds himself with are only looking after themselves. We’re in very serious trouble because of a man who is timid – a glorified President who cannot explain himself well.”

Junaid, a second republic lawmaker and staunch Buhari critic, predicted that there would be big problem if the Buhari is re-elected president in 2019.

He equally expressed doubt that President Buhari will be able to command the number of votes he got from Kano State in 2015 in the next presidential election.

“It is against national interest, common sense, and rationality for Buhari to stand for election and get the kind of crowd that he got in Kano. Tell me one good thing Buhari has done for this country?” he quarried.

Junaid, who spoke in an interview with ThisDAY , said there is high possibility that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) may rig the 2019 elections if president Buhari should fail to command the people’s votes.

He said it is “possibly that he (Buhari) may not contest the election. If he’s selected as the anointed presidential candidate of his party and he didn’t win the election, it would be rigged in his favour – and if that happens, I want to assure you that from the day they announced the election results, until the end of the four years, there would be no peace in this country because people would not tolerate the incompetence, illiteracy, greed, nepotism, and corruption. There’s a limit to their patience. If the APC government went ahead to rig 2019 elections, there would be trouble. I cannot tell you the nature of the trouble.”

The northern politician said, “Buhari cannot win 2019 election on the basis of performance. Buhari has ruined the national economy; he has messed up the national security; he has lied through his teeth about integrity by promoting and supporting people who have no gravitas –those who’re related to him that have become billionaires overnight. On what basis did they become overnight billionaires? Simple: on the basis that they are related to him. Buhari cannot win a free and fair election in 2019. I challenge Buhari to tell me one thing he has done for this country. If he got re-elected, it might be because of tribal sentiments or geopolitical sentiments.”

Junaid also advised the National leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be watchful ahead of 2019, saying there may be attempts to eliminate him.

“I can assure you that Tinubu is in a very difficult situation – in what can be described as a ‘double bind’,” Mohammed said.

“I also know that he’s not happy with the tenure elongation of the executive of the APC. He had been confronted; he did not agree with and he did not accept the violation of the national constitution and the violation of the APC constitution.

“But I also know that Tinubu is a sitting duck; they can arrest him or attempt to take his life. He has to be very careful because nobody will like to suffer death in the course of doing the right thing.”

Junaid wondered why Buhari, knowing he has offended Tinubu, would “ask a man who is most aggrieved to go and reconcile people who are equally aggrieved?”

“But you should also know that the most aggrieved person in the APC government today is no other than Tinubu,” he said.

“One of the biggest slaps he got was the appointment of Fashola as minister. It was Tinubu who built APC, not Buhari or Fashola.

“If Tinubu had not bent over backward to accommodate Buhari’s camp, there would have been no APC and there would have been no Buhari presidency.

“How can you ask a man who is most aggrieved to go and reconcile people who are equally aggrieved? It is hypocrisy. Buhari knows he has offended Tinubu. He knows he has publicly spited Tinubu,” said the second republic lawmaker.