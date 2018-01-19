Buhari Knocked For Saying ‘I Am Not In Hurry To Do Anything’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday came under criticism for daring to say “I am not in a hurry to do anything” amid impressions that he is dispassionate about Nigerians.

Buhari, during a meeting with the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC), said his nature as an ex-military general is to take his time to reflect on issues before taking decisions.

“I decided to drop the uniform and come back here (to be President of Nigeria), so I have gone through it over and over again. This is why I am not in a hurry to do anything. I will sit and reflect, and continue to (operate) with my clear conscience.”

He said, “I had to invite you to let us eat together and I tell you that I am sitting here very much aware of the problem in this country. I will always reflect on historical antecedents.”

But Buhari came under attack by a political analyst, Eluma Asogwa, who suggested that the country was lagging behind because of the president’s passionless drive for his job.

“A president that promised to hit the ground running took more than six months to set up a cabinet, saying he wanted to get the best hands,” said Asogwa.

“But when he eventually announced his ministers, we discovered that the majority were those that had long polluted our political space in this country.

“Nigeria’s problems under President Buhari are largely about inactions than actions that were taken in earnest but wrongly,” added Asogwa.

“He took more than two years to appoint board members only for him to end up with ‘dead people.

“Even to remove the dead people and replace them with those still alive has taken him nearly one month and counting.

“I believe he could still do something even though many have written him off that he can’t do anything within the remaining one year of his government.

“The president means well for this country and I believe he could still deliver for those of us who believe in him,” said the political analyst.