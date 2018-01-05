Buhari Orders Replacement Of Dead Appointees In Boards’ List

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the dead persons he recently appointed into governing boards of various agencies be replaced.

President Buhari, it would be recalled, had found that about 8 persons among the 209 chairmen and 1258 members of the governing boards he appointed were reportedly dead.

.@MBuhari appointment death toll rises yet again!

• Senator Francis Okpozo

• Rev Fr Christopher Utov

• DIG Donald Ugbaja(retd)

• Garba Attahiru

• Umar Dange

• Magdalene Kumu

• Dr Nabbs Imegwu

• Comrade Ahmed Bunza

Will someone get sacked? Will they review the list? — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 30, 2017



The president’s media aide, Garba Shehu, revealed however on Friday that the replacement of the dead persons has commenced.

“The list is being reviewed against the statutes and the acts establishing the various government agencies,” Shehu told newsmen.

“It is to ensure compliance with the various acts establishing the agencies. Obviously, that (replacement of the dead appointees) is also going on simultaneously.

Speaking on one of the appointees, a top chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had also died, Shehu said:

“He was from Adamawa… A senior member of the APC. I can’t remember his name but I know that he was a man of Buhari for so many years.”