Nigeria Politics

Buhari, Osinbajo Storm Abia For APC Mega Rally

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Muhammadu Buhari with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo are expected to touch down Abia State on Tuesday to attend a mega rally of the All Progressives Congress.

Security has been beefed up in Umuahia the Abia State capital, with heavily armed men and security operatives manning all major entry and exit points to the state capital.

The rally will take place at the Umuahia Towship Stadium on School Road in the capital city.

The National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha and other party chieftains from the South-East and across the country are expected to attend the rally.

RELATED:  2019: Buhari/Osinbajo Endorsement Posters Released In Abuja

Mr. Benedict Godson, state Publicity Secretary of the APC, said on Monday that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to host Mr. Buhari and his vice Prof. Osinbajo in the south-east state.

