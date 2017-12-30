Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Buhari ‘Upset’ With Security Officials Over Son’s Accident

**Aisha Buhari 'Collapses', Placed On Bed Rest

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari is reportedly upset with security operatives in charge of the Presidential Villa for allowing his son, Yusuf, go for bike racing.

Yusuf, only son of the President, had a bike accident Tuesday night, when he went on power-bike racing with his friends.

He sustained a head injury and broke a limb in the accident, which occurred at Gwarinpa in Abuja.

The injury made him undergo a surgery at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja.

As reported by The Cable, Mr. Buhari expressed his displeasure when he visited his son at the hospital on Friday.

Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari, wife of the President, is said to have been placed on bed rest at the same hospital, after reportedly collapsing on hearing the news of her sons crash.

