Buhari Visits Kaduna Thursday, To Commission Nigeria’s First Inland Dry Port

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
President Buhari inaugurates $150m feed mill in Kaduna state, September 12, 2017.
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, 4th January, 2018, pay a one-day working visit to Kaduna State, the state government says.

In a statement by the Kaduna State government, the President will during the visit commission Nigeria’s first inland dry port in the state.

Mr Buhari will also commission 10 new coaches and 2 locomotives for the Kaduna – Abuja train service, the statement added.

 

