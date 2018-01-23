Buhari’s Achievements Speak Volumes, Presidency Replies Na’Abba

The Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has reacted to comments credited to Ghali Na’Abba, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, criticising his principal.

Na’Abba had recently said Mr Buhari since getting into office in May 2015, has not added any value to democracy.

The former speaker who said this in an interview with Osasu Igbinedion, accused the President of running a “one-man” government, vowing not to support his reelection bid.

But Shehu tackled the ex-Speaker, saying President Buhari’s achievements cannot go unnoticed even by a “beetle-eyed critic”.

“Even a beetle-eyed critic cannot pretend not to notice the tremendous progress in the area of security and the war against corruption,” the presidential spokesman said in a statement.

“Before Buhari was elected, Nigerians were living on their nerves and the entire country, including Abuja and Na’Abba’s Kano were almost barricaded because of the daily Boko Haram terrorist attacks on innocent people.

“The terrorists were so bold that they could successfully attack the Police Headquarters in Abuja and army barracks in the north-east, something that was a monumental national disgrace of historic scale.”

He said the Nigerian military are now better equipped and motivated under President Buhari than the past administration.

According to Shehu, Boko Haram insurgents have been so “militarily crippled” under this government that they no longer have the capability to take and occupy any Nigerian territory.

The spokesman commended the President for gathering the courage by going after former military chiefs involved in corruption.