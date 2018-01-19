Buhari’s Campaign Promises, 50% Fulfilled – Minister

Adebayo Shittu, the Minister of Communications, has said more than 50% of President Muhammadu Buhari’s electoral promises have been fulfilled.

Shittu, who is a staunch Buhari loyalist, said this in a recent interview with Leadership.

The minister claimed that the president made three major promises to Nigerians and which have all been delivered by more than half.

He said, “When the President came on board, he did promise three major things, the first is the fight against corruption, the second is the fight against insurgency, both in the northeast and the south-south, and the economy and security.

“On these, I can conveniently establish the fact that government has succeeded more than 50 percent. In fact, in the area of fighting corruption, we should be counting our stars, we should be thanking God that for once people now appreciate that it is not business as usual. For once, TSA has been introduced and it is being enforced.

-Says Buhari Has ‘Completely Degraded’ Boko Haram-

“With regards to fighting insurgency, a lot has been done. Today, Boko Haram has been degraded completely and in the Southsouth where we had Niger Delta militants, you will all agree that today there is relative improvement in the peace there, and that has impacted positively production level of oil and on general stability.

“With regards to the economy and specifically I would mention the issue of electricity which we’ve never had up to 7000 megawatts since in the last 20 to 30 years, it has never happened. Today, from Taraba, we have signed a deal to construct a new power plant which will be producing 3,005 megawatts that would take two years but the job has started. You know the project has taken off. The Mambilla power plant is a huge project which would certainly change the situation of electricity in this country.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, had said last year that the president’s campaign promises have been fully fulfiled within one year.

Tambuwal had said, “Let’s ask ourselves in an objective manner as Nigerians, has PMB not succeeded in addressing the three key issues of his campaign within just a year?”

“Can anybody now come out to dispute the fact that PMB has not succeeded in relatively fighting corruption in Nigeria within just one year?”

Similarly, the Minister of Information, Alh. Lai Mohammed, said in May 2017, that all the key campaign promises of President Buhari have been delivered.

“This is a government that promised and delivered on its promises and the unique thing about this particular N-SIP is that it has been achieved in an era when there has been no revenue.

“It would have been the perfect excuse to say that because oil revenue dropped drastically, therefore, we are not able to deliver on our promises.

“But despite the dwindling revenue, we are able to deliver on our campaign promises and then this is not related just to the social investment programmes alone,” Mohammed had said.