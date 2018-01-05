Buhari’s Govt ‘Sponsoring Criminals In Bayelsa,’ Claims Dickson

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is “sponsoring criminals’ in his state.

While noting that President Buhari is not personally involved in the breaching of “national peace and security,” Governor Dickson alleged that some top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been hiding behind the president to perpetrate evil.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Francis Agbo, recalled that he once reported some criminals in his state to President Buhari, but that the APC government beefed up the security around them rather than taking them into custody.

“These APC leaders exploit the fact that Mr President is not personally involved in the handling of national security to breach national peace and security,” said Governor Dickson.

“So they take advantage of the president’s attitude and the dysfunctional Nigeria state to intimidate and blackmail security agencies for their selfish interest and in the process, endanger the safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

“These APC leaders use the name of the president to sponsor criminals to unleash savage violence on innocent citizens.

“Their aim is to cause panic and force us to align with them. A case in point is in Bayelsa state where some APC leaders hide under the protection of the federal government to stockpile arms and ammunition to maim and kill innocent citizens just to instill fear in them.

“I personally reported the situation in Bayelsa to Buhari but there has not been any decisive action from him or the federal government.

“Instead of prosecuting these criminals, the federal government has beefed up security around them. The politicisation of national security must stop for there can be no country without security!” he said.