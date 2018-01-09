Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Economy

Buhari’s Minister: ‘APC Has Created More Jobs Than It Lost’

By Olu Isaac
Audu Ogbeh, Minister of Agriculture
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe, has claimed that more jobs have been created than were lost under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Ogbe, who claimed that the agriculture sector created 6 million jobs under Buhari’s government, equally denied that the current administration cost Nigerians 4 million jobs.

“Our agriculture is heavily manual and to be able to reduce rice importation by 95 percent, at least six million extra jobs have happened in the farm,” he said.

“There are about 12.2 million members of the Rice Growers Association; we have created more jobs than we have lost.

“We are exporting more than we are importing now and most exportation is agro-products.

“We are growing in agriculture and from the middle of this year; whoever chooses to eat Thailand rice is welcomed to pay duties.

“We shall impose duties on it because we consider it a wasteful luxury and something this country can’t afford,” said the minister.

