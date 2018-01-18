All those not seem well with the ruling All Progressive Congress in Oyo State as Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has taken a jibe at Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

In a petition addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Shittu accused the governor of “arrogance, grandstanding, nepotism” and creating division among party members in the state.

The petition which was issued on Wednesday was also addressed to John Odigie-Oyegun, chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party.

Shittu said the governor is still upset over his 2019 governorship ambition and his acceptance of a chieftaincy title from the Olubadan of Ibadan land.

The minister also alleged that Ajimobi ordered the demolition of his computer based test centre which was still under construction in the state.

The petition read in part: “I am constrained to bring to your notice the unsavoury development in our great party in Oyo State and the unbecoming behaviour of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who is expected to provide sound moral and exemplary leadership to the citizens of our dear state.

“This line of action becomes imperative in view of the sad turn of events in the Oyo State APC.

“It is an open secret that the fortune of the APC has nose-dived in the state due to Governor Ajimobi’s undue arrogance, grandstanding, nepotism, caustic and unguarded utterances and creating unnecessary divisions among party leaders and members, thereby balkanising the party along group lines.

“In doing this, I don’t have anything personal against Governor Ajimobi, but to stress the importance of him not destroying the very platform that made him governor. The signs that Ajimobi is set to destroy the party are glaring to political watchers as the voting population in the state is becoming disillusioned more than ever before.”