Buhari’s ‘Super Looters’ More Advanced Than Jonathan’s – ADP Chairman

Yabaji Yesufu, National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP), has said if one may describe officials in the Goodluck Jonathan government as “looters,” those in the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration “are super looters”.

Yesufu, in a chat with SUN, claimed that the Buhari government is only pretending to be fighting corruption when its officials are allegedly the master thieves.

The ADP Chairman said the current administration which incarcerated former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, for allegedly diverting $2.1 billion insurgency fund, has done worse things.

Yesufu said the recent vote of $1 billion for the fight against insurgency is allegedly a well-orchestrated plan by Buhari’s government to steal funds against the 2019 general elections.

“He has not done well. In fact, he has performed woefully. Even if you take the case of Col. Dasuki, they said he diverted $2bn that was voted to fight Boko Haram. Today, this government that came to fight corruption has also done the same thing.

“They have voted $1bn to fight Boko Haram. And we know that there is no Boko Haram to fight. It is just money to fight election. Or if you like to rob people of their free choice. They want to bastardise the process more than we have ever seen.

“Don’t forget that the capital budget for 2017 has not been implemented and here we are battling with the 2018 budget. So what are they going to do with this money?

“They now came out and say they have $1bn. So if you are talking about corruption, this government is much corrupt. In fact corruption is more endemic and entrenched under this administration more than the previous administration.

“The previous administration, you may call them looters but these ones are super looters. Because a glaring case of abuse of office by the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) took this administration almost one year plus before they admitted that something was wrong before they suspended this man and they have refused to allow the EFCC to interrogate this person.

“We still have other cases of corruption at the highest level of governance and that wasn’t the case in the Jonathan administration.

I am sure that this government is a newborn baby in the fight against corruption,” said the ADP Chairman.