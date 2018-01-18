Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

‘Your Car Slept At Filling Station The Reason You Couldn’t Attend Daily Trust Event’, Ex-Gov Mocks Tinubu

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Bola Tinubu
Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State has taken a jibe at the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the fuel scarcity experienced across the country.

Speaking at the 2018 Annual Trust Dialogue holding in Abuja, on Thursday, Lamido said Bola Tinubu was unable to attend the occasion because his car was stuck on the fuel queue.

“His car is there on fuel queue in Lagos. He could not get fuel to come to this event,” he said, adding that President Buhari should lead a protest against the fuel situation.

The former governor also questioned the integrity of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

According to Lamido, President Buhari cannot deny any involvement in the looting of the country’s treasury under the government of former military leader, Sani Abacha.

“The attorney general has only recently signed agreement for return of another money stolen by Abacha, and someone said he (referring to Mr. Buhari) did not steal anything,” he said.

