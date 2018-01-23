As the possible fallout from the Federal Government’s proposed cattle colonies, Nigerian pig farmers have written President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding the establishment of piggery colonies in Sharia-compliant northern states of the country.

In its letter to President Buhari, the National Association of Piggery Farmers (NAPF) is seeking the establishment of piggery colonies in no less 19 northern states where their businesses are allegedly threatened.

In the letter signed by its National Secretary, Ogbuefi Animam Eze, the NAPF decried the alleged marginalisation of the association by the Nigerian government.

“Our pigs have been variously targeted for elimination in several Northern states. Those Sharia-compliant states have refused to allow our legitimate businesses to thrive. Our members have been hounded and harassed by the Hisbah Police and others. We deplore this,” the group said.

The pig farmers asked the Federal Government to avail its members about 20-hectares of land mainly in Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Yobe, Bauchi, Niger, Borno and Gombe States for the Piggery Colonies.

“Dear Mr President, we are a law-abiding association. We prevent our members from being provoked by the government-backed Hisbah/Islamic horde that aims to destroy our pig farmers. We shall not be involved in attacking and killing the anti-piggery people in the Sharia States. If these things are not done, we can no longer guarantee that our members would not deliberately target our transducers,” said the association.

The NAPF said it has equally sent copies of the letter to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Defence, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Aka Ikenga, Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC), Ijaw National Congress (INC), Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), amongst others.

The group also accused Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture, of turning a deaf ear to their initial complaints.