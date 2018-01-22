Cattle Colonies: FG’s Plot To ‘Re-colonise’ South West- Olu Falae

Chief Olu Falae, a former Finance Minister and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has accused the Muhammadu Buhari regime of scheming to ‘re-colonise’ the South-West region under the guise of cattle colonies.

Falae said this on Monday while reacting to the destruction of his farmland located at Ilado Village, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

The elder statesman said the South West would resist “any attempt to recolonise” its region through the Federal Government’s proposed cattle colonies.

“This is not about politics but the future of our people. We will resist any attempt to introduce any cattle colonies”.

On his farm that was razed by the suspected herdsmen, Chief Falae had said, “They burnt the farm so that in the next few days, fresh grass will spring up which their cattle will later feed on.

“This is what the Fulani herdsmen do every year. The oil palm plantation was affected as well as some parts of the yam and cassava plantations.

“As I speak to you, the farm is burning. I had to call the commissioner of police, Gbenga Adeyanju who detailed the Akure Area Commander to go with my Personal Assistant and Farm Manager to the farm,” he said.