CHAN 2018: Super Eagles To Get 6.2 Million Naira Each

Each player of the home-based Super Eagles will earn $20,000 (6.2 Million Naira) if they go all the way and win the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

According to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the money is the total payment that has been budgeted to cover the players’ bonuses and allowances.

Each player is expected to be paid $2000 (620,000) each, for a win in the group stage and $3,000 (930,000) each if they win their quarter-final match.

The NFF will pay each player $4,000 for victory in the semi-final and $5,000 (1.5 million) if they win the tournament.

Coach Salisu Yusuf men will also be paid $100 daily as camp allowance.

Winner of the CHAN competition is expected to take home $1.25 million.