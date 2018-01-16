Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Football

CHAN 2018: Yusuf Confident Eagles Will Advance From Group C Despite Draw With Rwanda

By Editor
Salisu Yusuf, Home-based Super Eagles coach (1)
0 73

Home-based Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, is still upbeat about his side’s chances of qualifying for the next round despite playing a goalless draw with Rwanda in their opening Group C game of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Monday night.

Yusuf stated during his post match interview that the result was not a setback but rather a wake up call for his side who must take their chances in subsequent games.

The Home Eagles were denied thrice by the crossbar in the first half of the draw.

RELATED:  World Cup Warm-Up: Nigeria To Play England June 2

“Generally, it is not a setback because we created chances and we couldn’t score but if we keep creating chances and hopefully take them, we can beat any team in this tournament,” Yusuf said.

Nigeria face Group C leaders and 2014 winners of the tournament, Libya in their next game on Friday. Libya defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in the ‎group’s other match on Monday.

The Home Eagles are in their third appearance at the tournament and have never reached the finals of the competition with a third place finish their best.

RELATED:  NFF Inaugurates Technical And Development Committee

They crashed out of the group stages of the last edition in Rwanda in 2016.

completesports

You might also like

NFF Inaugurates Technical And Development Committee

World Cup Warm-Up: Nigeria To Play England June 2

Super Eagles Drop Further In Latest FIFA Ranking

Why FIFA Deducted Points From Super Eagles – Pinnick

Pinnick Reacts To FIFA Fine, ‘Somebody Must Be Punished’ For The ‘Grave Error’

Eagles Need Enyeama Back Victor Ikpeba Tells NFF

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.