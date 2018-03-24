Christian Dapchi Girl Set To Be Released By Boko Haram – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, says Leah Sharibu, the only girl left in Boko Haram captivity out of the 110 pupils abducted on February 19, is set to be released by her abductors.

Idris made the disclosure on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno state, while addressing reporters shortly after meeting with students of Government Girls Secondary School, Damaturu, Yobe state.

“I am supposed to go to Dapchi today, but because I learnt that that schoolgirl, Leah, may be released today, that was why to shelve my trip to the town.

“It is very understandable that is such circumstance one does not create too much security presence in the area in a manner that it could sabotage the efforts being made there.

“You know, I move with helicopter, and by the time I fly into the area they (Boko Haram) may think I break what the understanding may have been there. So I have to postpone the visit to Dapchi,” said the IGP.

Recall that the insurgents on Wednesday returned 104 of the schoolgirls, but refused to release Sharibu.

Sharibu was said to have been held back because she refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.

The news of Sharibu’s imminent return has thrown the town of Dapchi into jubilation.

“We are very happy about this development, but for now we are waiting patiently to receive Leah Sharibu,” a resident who spoke with journalists said.