Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria

Christian Dapchi Girl Set To Be Released By Boko Haram – IGP

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Leah Sharibu

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, says Leah Sharibu, the only girl left in Boko Haram captivity out of the 110 pupils abducted on February 19, is set to be released by her abductors.

Idris made the disclosure on Saturday in Maiduguri, Borno state, while addressing reporters shortly after meeting with students of Government Girls Secondary School, Damaturu, Yobe state.

“I am supposed to go to Dapchi today, but because I learnt that that schoolgirl, Leah, may be released today, that was why to shelve my trip to the town.

RELATED

Army Debunks Conspiracy On Dapchi Girls Abduction, Says…

FG Declared One-Week Ceasefire To Secure Dapchi Girls’…

“It is very understandable that is such circumstance one does not create too much security presence in the area in a manner that it could sabotage the efforts being made there.

“You know, I move with helicopter, and by the time I fly into the area they (Boko Haram) may think I break what the understanding may have been there. So I have to postpone the visit to Dapchi,” said the IGP.

Recall that the insurgents on Wednesday returned 104 of the schoolgirls, but refused to release Sharibu.

Sharibu was said to have been held back because she refused to convert from Christianity to Islam.

The news of Sharibu’s imminent return has thrown the town of Dapchi into jubilation.

“We are very happy about this development, but for now we are waiting patiently to receive Leah Sharibu,” a resident who spoke with journalists said.

Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Army Debunks Conspiracy On Dapchi Girls Abduction, Says David Bako Fake Soldier

FG Declared One-Week Ceasefire To Secure Dapchi Girls’ Freedom – Lai

IGP’s Comment On Dapchi Christian Girl Misunderstood – Police Spokesman

Dapchi Girls Reunite With Parents

IGP Idris Directs 24-Hour Police Surveillance In Schools

Army Reopens Maiduguri-Bama-Banki International Highway

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.