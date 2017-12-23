Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Christmas: NEMA, FRSC Flag Off ‘Operation Eagle Eye’

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in conjunction with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday in Kano flagged off ‘Operation Eagle Eye’ operation to handle road emergencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the operation was an initiative of NEMA in collaboration with the lead Agency, FRSC with assistance and support of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Red Cross Society.

Speaking at the occasion, the NEMA Kano Head of operations, Malam Nura Abdullahi said the exercise was aimed at rescue activities and strict enforcement of traffic rules and regulations as part of measures to enlighten road users during and after the yuletide.

According to him, the main objective of the exercise was also to sensitize motorists, road unions, passengers and the public to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

He said the initiative was also aimed at complementing other stakeholders especially the Federal Road Safety Corps in tackling road accidents in the country.

He said NEMA officers and stakeholders that included FRSC, NSCDC and NRCS would be stationed in strategic places to monitor and ensure non reckless driving, sensitize drivers to be moderate on their speed limit and avoid drunken behaviour.

NAN reports that during the flag-off of the exercise, leaflets on safe driving were distributed to drivers along the ever-busy Kano-Zaria road.

