Christmas: Okorocha Pays Imo Workers, Gives Them 18 Days Holiday

Rochas Okorocha, Imo state Governor has directed civil servants in the state to vacate for the Christmas holiday on Friday, December 22, 2017.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, workers are expected to resume on Monday, January 8, 2018.

However, workers on essential duties were exempted from the long holidays.

“Government has paid salary to workers in the state up to December to enable them also enjoy the Christmas. This is to wish them a blissful yuletide,” the statement reads.