Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Nigeria

Christmas: Okorocha Pays Imo Workers, Gives Them 18 Days Holiday

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
0 289

Rochas Okorocha, Imo state Governor has directed civil servants in the state to vacate for the Christmas holiday on Friday, December 22, 2017.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, workers are expected to resume on Monday, January 8, 2018.

However, workers on essential duties were exempted from the long holidays.

“Government has paid salary to workers in the state up to December to enable them also enjoy the Christmas. This is to wish them a blissful yuletide,” the statement reads.

RELATED:  Arik Resumes Flights From Abuja To Calabar, Uyo
You might also like

Okorocha Pays Nov, Dec Salaries, Asks Unpaid Workers To Contact Happiness Ministry

Okorocha: No Reasonable Imo Person Can Protest Against Me

‘Happiness Department’ Can End Biafra Agitation – Okorocha

‘You Spend N1bn On Statues Yet Can’t Pay Salaries’, SERAP Wants Okorocha…

While Gov. Rochas Spends Millions On Statues For Foreign Presidents, See The…

Okorocha Announces Plans To Unveil Statue Of Liberian President

Comments
Loading...