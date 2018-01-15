Confirmed: Anthony Joshua To Fight Parker March 31

Nigerian born British professional boxer Anthony Joshua will meet Joseph Parker in a world heavyweight unification fight in Cardiff’s Principality stadium in Wales on March 31st.

The bout which was agreed on Sunday after months of wrangling between the rival camps, will also mean Britain’s Anthony Joshua putting his IBF, WBA Super and IBO belts on the line against New Zealand’s Parker.

Parker, who became the WBO champion in December 2016, is undefeated in his 24 professional fights, with 18 of those wins coming by a knockout.

While Joshua became IBF heavyweight champion by defeating Charles Martin at in April 2016.

The following April, he added the WBA and IBF tiitles when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium. He also retained both belts against Carlos Takam in a late-stoppage win in Cardiff in October.

“I’m delighted to get this fight made – it’s been a long time coming,

“It’s the first time in history that two reigning heavyweight world champions have met in Britain,” said Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

“Anthony Joshua is in for a huge shock,” Parker said.

“A couple of months ago I heard him say: ‘Why should I be worried about this little kid from New Zealand?’

“Well, now he’s about to find out. And the world is about to find out whether AJ can really take a punch,” 26-year-old Parker added.