Confirmed: Valencia Sign Francis Coquelin

Spanish topflight side Valencia have confirmed the signing of Francis Coquelin from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old French professional footballer spent ten and a half seasons with the Gunners, after joining from French side Laval in 2008 and made 160 first team appearances, also being part of the victorious FA Youth Cup-winning side of 2009.

“Valencia CF have agreed a deal this Thursday with Arsenal regarding the transfer of Francis Coquelin, who will wear the black and white colours of the club during a deal that will run until June 30th 2022.” The club announced on its official site.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had earlier confirmed that Coquelin will leave the Emirates stadium, after Arsenal’s Carabao Cup draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

“He goes to Valencia because he didn’t get enough games with us this season and he had an opportunity. I let him go,” said Wenger

The Coquelin’s buy-out clause was set at 80 million euros.