Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Football

Confirmed: Valencia Sign Francis Coquelin

By Emmanuel Ike
Francis Coquelin
0 91

Spanish topflight side Valencia have confirmed the signing of Francis Coquelin from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old French professional footballer spent ten and a half seasons with the Gunners, after joining from French side Laval in 2008 and made 160 first team appearances, also being part of the victorious FA Youth Cup-winning side of 2009.

“Valencia CF have agreed a deal this Thursday with Arsenal regarding the transfer of Francis Coquelin, who will wear the black and white colours of the club during a deal that will run until June 30th 2022.” The club announced on its official site.

RELATED:  Carabao Cup Semis: Chelsea Face Arsenal, City Play Bristol

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had earlier confirmed that Coquelin will leave the Emirates stadium, after Arsenal’s Carabao Cup draw with Chelsea on Wednesday.

“He goes to Valencia because he didn’t get enough games with us this season and he had an opportunity. I let him go,” said Wenger

The Coquelin’s buy-out clause was set at 80 million euros.

You might also like

‘Conte, Mourinho Out Of Their Minds’

Barcelona Sign Defender Yerry Mina From Palmeiras

Zidane Signs Real Madrid Contract Extension

World Cup Warm-Up: Nigeria To Play England June 2

Arsenal To Punish Iwobi For Partying Hours Before FA Cup Exit

BREAKING: Liverpool Agree £142m Deal With Barcelona For Philippe Coutinho

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.