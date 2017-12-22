Couple Mounts 530,000 Christmas Lights In Germany

A couple in western Germany plans to spend 3,000 Euros (3,560 dollars) to light up their house with half a million Christmas lights during the month of December.

According to a website that monitors Christmas lights in the country, Nermin and Ralf Vogt, aged 65 and 70, have mounted some 530,000 Christmas lights on their property, setting a record in Germany.

Due to the high cost of electrifying the installation on their property in the western state of Lower Saxony, the Vogts have started selling mulled wine, food and Christmas gift items outside their house.

“We want to get people in the Christmas mood,’’ Nermin Vogt told newsmen.

The couple was inspired after a trip to the U.S. in 1999, and subsequently started the tradition by mounting 15,000 Christmas lights on their property, making their collection has grown each year.