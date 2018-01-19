Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Court Denies Union Bank’s Claim To Ikoyi Flat

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.
The Federal High Court in Lagos has thrown out an application filed by Union Bank Plc, claiming ownership of Flat 7B, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ruling on the application on Friday, the court described the bank as a meddler, while it ordered the permanent forfeiture of the property to the Federal Government.

The flat made the rounds in April last year after about N13bn stashed away in iron cabinets and bags was discovered in the apartment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, later claimed the apartment belonged to Mrs. Folashade Oke, the wife of the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke.

Investigation carried out by the anti-graft agency further revealed that Folashade bought the properties with stolen funds from her husband.

