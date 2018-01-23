Court Jails Two South African Policemen Over Death Of Nigerian

Two South African police men have been remanded in prison custody for the death of a Nigerian, Ebuka Okori.

Okori was said to have been killed on Friday by the security personnels, who are believed to be members of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The arrest of the officers was confirmed in a statement by the Nigeria consulate in South Africa.

The consulate reportedly said consular officers from the Nigerian consulate-general in Johannesburg and the Nigerian high commission in Pretoria were in Durban to witness the court proceeding.

The accused were said to be remanded in prison custody till Monday, January 29, when the case would come up for further hearing.

Reacting to the development, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, appealed to Nigerians living in the affected areas to remain calm and continue to be law abiding.

“We condemn in strong terms the barbaric acts and call on the South African authorities to intervene and put an end to this ugly trend,” a statement issued by her media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, read.

“We also call on Nigerians to continue to be law abiding, as we work towards obtaining justice for the family of the deceased.”

The consulate further confirmed that investigations are to discover the cause of the death of another Nigerian in Rustenburg, north west province, South Africa, on January 20.