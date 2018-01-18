Court Upholds Order Banning IPOB

The Federal High Court in Abuja has upheld a court order banning all activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Justice Abdu Kafarati, Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High, in his ruling on Thursday dismissed IPOB’s application requesting the judge to reverse the court’s order proscribing it and designating it a terrorist organisation.

Justice Kafarati dismissed the contention of IPOB’s lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and held that the September 20, 2017 proscription order was validly issued.

Ejiofor had argued that IPOB was not being registered in Nigeria but only registered in some other countries, could not be sued in Nigeria.

The judge noted that an organisation registered abroad could be likened to a foreigner who could be arrested in another country where he was found to have committed a crime.

Kafarati held that the issuance of the proscription order by him following an ex parte application was in accordance with the provisions of the Terrorism Prevention Act.

He awarded the sum of N500 as cost against the pro-Biafra group.