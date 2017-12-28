Crystal Palace V Arsenal: Sanchez Double Seals Win For Gunners In Wenger’s Big Day

Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in the English Premier League on Thursday night.

The win which moves the Gunners to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool, saw Arsene Wenger equal Sir Alex Ferguson’s record of managing 810 Premier League games.

Shkodran Mustafi put Arsenal ahead in the 24th minute after placing a low shot past Palace keeper Julian Speroni who parried Alexandre Lacazette’s shot.

The home side drew level in the second half when Andros Townsend slotted in from close range a Wilfried Zaha’s cross.

Sanchez restored the Gunners’ lead when he squeezed a clinical strike in at Speroni’s near post before the Chilean added a third four minutes later, bringing Jack Wilshere’s superb ball under control and flicking into the net.

Palace pulled one back in the 89th minute when James Tomkins headed home from a corner to set up a nervy finish to the game, but the home side were unable to draw level.