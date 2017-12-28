Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World
Crystal Palace V Arsenal: Sanchez Double Seals Win For Gunners In Wenger’s Big Day

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Alexis Sanchez celebrates the second of the his two goals against Crystal palace
Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 in the English Premier League on Thursday night.

The win which moves the Gunners to within a point of fourth-placed Liverpool, saw Arsene Wenger equal Sir Alex Ferguson’s record of managing 810 Premier League games.

Shkodran Mustafi put Arsenal ahead in the 24th minute after placing a low shot past Palace keeper Julian Speroni who parried Alexandre Lacazette’s shot.

The home side drew level in the second half when Andros Townsend slotted in from close range a Wilfried Zaha’s cross.

Sanchez restored the Gunners’ lead when he squeezed a clinical strike in at Speroni’s near post before the Chilean added a third four minutes later, bringing Jack Wilshere’s superb ball under control and flicking into the net.

Palace pulled one back in the 89th minute when James Tomkins headed home from a corner to set up a nervy finish to the game, but the home side were unable to draw level.

