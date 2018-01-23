Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Dahiru Musdapher, Ex-CJN Dies

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Dahiru Musdapher
Former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Dahiru Musdapher, has died at the age of 75.

Musdapher was said to have died in the early hours of Tuesday, at a London hospital.

Younger brother to the deceased, Muneer Musdapher, disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday night.

“My elder brother Justice Dahiru Musdapher former CJN passed on tonight,” Muneer wrote.

He, however, did not state the cause of his brother’s death.

Musdapher retired from the bench five years ago on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

He was appointed CJN by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011.

 

