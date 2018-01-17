Dangote Blames Unemployment For Herdsmen Crisis

Africa’s richest man and the Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has blamed unemployment for the widespread herdsmen crisis in Nigeria.

Speaking with Channels TV on Tuesday, Dangote opined that the uprising of herdsmen crisis and Boko Haram insurgency was as a result of redundancy among the citizens.

The business mogul said no gainfully employed youth would engage in mischief when they have jobs that would get them busy.

He said, “If there are jobs, there wouldn’t be anything like Boko Haram, there would not be anything like herdsmen. Once you are engaged, you do not have time for mischief.

“The government is working tirelessly to make sure that we resolve this issue about herdsmen.

“Government cannot do it on its own; we also need to do our own. The government is giving us an opportunity to also create jobs.

“And I think people are under-rating how many jobs we need to create, not just in Nigeria and Africa, we need to create 12 million jobs every year in Africa.”

“I think we should focus on agriculture, we should focus on solid minerals, and these two can now replace oil.

“So if you have to create 12 million jobs, creating 12 million jobs especially now with technology is going to be a little bit difficult, but we have all it takes to create a lot of jobs, which is agriculture.” He added.