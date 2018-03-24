Danjuma: Army Colluding With Killer Herdsmen, Giving Them Cover

Theophilus Danjuma, a former Minister of Defence, has accused the Nigerian Army and other security agencies of colluding with marauding Herdsmen to attack Nigerians.

Danjuma said this on Saturday while speaking at the maiden convocation ceremony of Taraba State University.

The retired general said the time has come for Nigerians to defend themselves against killers as the security agencies have failed in its responsibility of securing the country from attacks.

He said Nigerians must unite and resist any attempt that would frustrate the unity of the country.

“The armed forces are not neutral. They collude with the armed bandits. They kill people, kill Nigerians. They facilitate their movements, they cover them,” Danjuma said.

“If you depend on the armed forces to stop the killings you will all die one by one.”

“The ethnic cleansing must stop in Taraba state, must stop in all the states of Nigeria.

“I ask everyone one of you to be alert and defend your territory, your state. You have nowhere else to go.”

The former minister said Taraba is a “mini Nigeria” but that the peace of the state is under threat.

“Taraba is a mini Nigeria with diverse ethnic groups living together peacefully, but the peace in this state is under assault,” he said.

According to him, if the killings in the country persist, Nigeria’s situation may be worse than that of Somalia

According to Necrometrics, around 500,000 people are estimated to have been killed in Somalia since the start of the civil war in 1991.