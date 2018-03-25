Dapchi Girls Reunite With Parents

The Dapchi school girls, released by Book Haram insurgents in Yobe, on Sunday reunited with their families amidst celebrations by parents, friends and well wishers in the town.

The girls, who were released by Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday, were earlier taken to Abuja where they met with President Muhammad Buhari on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the girls were handed over to the state government by a federal government delegation led by Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Khadijah Abba Ibrahim.

Yobe governor Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam, represented by the state commissioner for information Alhaji Mala Musty, commended President Buhari for securing the release of the girls.

NAN reports that, it was a celebration galore as the girls, parents, relations danced along the streets of the town to celebrate the girls’ safe return.

Some of the residents who spoke to NAN thanked the president for securing the release of their daughters.

They also appealed him not to relent until he secured the release of the remaining girs still under the custody of the insurgents.

A number of the parents told NAN that would continue to allow their daughters to go to school in spite of the incident but called for tightened security in all schools in the area.