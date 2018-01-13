Death Rumour: SSS ‘Presents’ Sheikh El-Zakzaky To The Press

To douse the rumour over the purported death of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), popularly known as Shiite, the State Security Service on Saturday presented Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky to the press in a brief interaction.

In a transcript by PRNigeria which lasts for one-minute, 20 seconds, the detained cleric says he is good health.

The transcript reads:

Journalist: Good Afternoon sir?

Sheikh Zakzaky: How are you?

Journalist: Can we have a word with you?

Sheikh El-Zakzaky: If they agree and allow me (He says so jokingly)

Journalist: How are you feeling now?

Sheik El-Zakzaky: I am feel better the security (sic) (officers) have allowed me to see my doctor, my personal doctor. I thank God. I am improving.

Journalist: Do you have anything to add.

Sheikh El-Zakzaky: I thank you for all your prayers.

Journalist: Thank you sir.

Sheikh ElZakzaky: Thanks (As he walked away)