Dino Melaye Denies Fleeing Nigeria, Blames Bello For Travails

Sen. Dino Melaye said on Sunday that he had not fled the country as being reported in some quarters.

The Senator, who is representing Kogi West Senatorial District, said this in a statement personally signed by him in Lokoja.

He described the report about his fleeing the country as “uncoordinated lies” against his person.

“For the records, I did not flee Nigeria and have no reason to flee my country leaving behind my family as the online paper wants Nigerians to believe.

“My attention was drawn to their lies this night, hence this public statement, lest the unsuspecting members of the public and my supporters believe the lies.

“The lies in the so-called news report is nothing but to cause serious disharmony in the Senate and among united majority Senators, who are resolute in defending democracy and its institutions no matter whose ox is gored,” Melaye said.

He also stated that he was yet to receive any court summon from the police on the latest allegation against him and the purported case coming up in a Lokoja high court on March 28.

“Last Monday’s stage-managed parade of crime suspects in Lokoja by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood, where a suspect was tutored to implicate me is just a continuation and expansion of the Police attempt to have me arrested at all cost,” he said.

He recalled attempt by a detachment of SARS operatives from Kogi State to arrest him on March 1 within the premises of an Abuja high court , saying that the latest action was a continuation of that episode.

“It is worrisome that the Police Headquarters has got itself entangled in the Kogi political crisis and has taken side.

“It is however bizarre and unprecedented that the FPRO, Mr. Moshood, will have to travel to Lokoja last Monday in order to act a script written by Gov. Yahaya Bello.

“A discerning mind will ask that, how many times has Mr. Moshood travelled to Sokoto, Enugu or Lagos States to parade suspects on behalf of a police Commissioner.”

The senator said that he had taken the matter up with the international community to call global attention to this undue intimidation and harassment.

However, he, reiterated that no amount of intimidation, blackmail, arrests or threats will stop him from championing the cause of the masses.

In a swift reaction, Kogi State government said it had no problem with Melaye, saying that the matter was between him and police.

The Director -General, media and Publicity to the state governor, Mr Kingsley Fanwowho stated this while reacting to the allegation made against the governor by the senator.

“He should face the issue and leave the governor out of the issues surrounding his face off with the police.

“The governor is a law abiding citizen of Nigeria who would not involve himself in such criminality. Home or abroad, no organization has ever indicted the governor of such crime. He has respect for human life,” Fanwo said.

He said that the issues were not as complex as the senator wanted the world to believe, advising that he should meet with the police to give his own side of the story as a law abiding citizen.

“What has the governor got to do with that? Criminals were nabbed by the Police and those criminals disclosed the persons behind the supply of arms to them.

“The simple thing to do here is for him to prove his case and leave the Governor out of it. On our part as a government, we are pleased that our anti-crime efforts are yielding fruits.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello is committed to ensuring the safety of all Kogites and Kogi residents. That is his primary responsibility to the people of the state.

“He has also commended the Police for arresting criminals that were disturbing the peace of the state. Sen. Dino should rather face the law. The Governor has nothing to do with his travails,” he explained.