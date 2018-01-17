Drama As PDP Senators Stop Colleague From Decamping To APC

There was a mild drama in the Senate on Wednesday as Senators of the Peoples Democratic Party prevented their member from decamping to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during plenary today, Sonni Ogbuoji, senator representing Ebonyi south, announced his defection to the APC.

Ogbuoji said the PDP, both in his state and at the national level, had problems which is why he wants to leave the party.

“I have decided to leave my former party – both in the state and national level,” the senator said.

But before Ogbuoji could finish his statement, his colleagues in the PDP left their seats and stormed the senator’s corner persuading him to rescind his decision.

After about 15 minutes of consulting, Ogbuoji announced that he would no longer defect to the APC.

“When I started my colleagues from my party said they needed me to consult with them. Because of the love they have shown me I have decided to step down my declaration,” the senator said.

Reacting, Senate President Bukola Saraki said: “I will keep a whole day if he decides to come back.”