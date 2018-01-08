Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

El-Rufai Appoints Heads Of 3 Agencies

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State
Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of new heads of three government agencies in the state, a statement by his media aide, Samuel Aruwan, has said.

Among those appointed is Alhaji Sani Abbas as pioneer Chairman of Kaduna State Mortgage and Foreclosure Authority.

Abbas was the Chairman of the state Industrialisation and Micro Credit Management Board before the new appointment.

The statement added that Mr. Ben Kure has been appointed as Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency.

Kure was a former caretaker chairman of Jaba Local Government and Director-General of State APC Campaign Committee in 2015.

According to the statement, the governor has also appointed Mr Musa Usman as Director-General, Kaduna State Facility Management Agency.

Usman was until his appointment, the Executive Director, Operations of the agency and had served as maintenance engineer with Hilton Hotel, Abuja. (NAN)

