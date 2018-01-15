Former Senate President, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has alleged that there is an organized plan by some powerful individuals to destroy the way of life of Benue people going by the several attacks on the state by Fulani herdsmen.

Ayu in a statement he personally signed, “A MESSAGE TO BENUE AND ALL NIGERIANS”, said the attacks on the state were not by ‘ordinary’ herdsmen, rather a well-organized army.

“First, we must correctly identify the enemy that is the evil confronting us. They are not simply Fulani herdsmen. The attacks are coming from an organization whose members are known and veiled; Nigerians and Non-Nigerians. Its powerful and wealthy members recruit, finance, and arm its poorest but vicious fighters to attack and kill our people.”

According to him, the agenda is to: (i) destroy our economy and promote their own economic interest; (ii) dominate us politically; (iii) destroy our personality, including how we think; what we believe in; how we relate to one another and to our Creator.

Their aim is total domination.”

Ayu further noted that the Benue people have since 1800 to now, “been under attack by this organized evil. Only our unity, courage and determined resistance have preserved us.”

He expressed the regrets that though Nigeria is supposedly a Modern State governed by laws of which the CONSTITUTION is the ground norm, the people of Benue “are not protected. Rather it is the violators that are openly shielded and encouraged to undermine the Nigerian Constitution.

“Attacking and killing citizens of Nigeria en mass by an armed organization is attacking the Nigerian State.

“When those we put in authority shield and protect this armed and murderous organization, they become accomplices not just in crime but in undermining Nigeria.”

The former Senate president warned that the unity of Nigeria is today being threatened not only by organized terror but also by those in authority who have the capacity to act but are deliberately doing nothing.

On the way forward, Ayu stressed that “no right thinking person of Benue origin has any confidence that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari will protect us.

“As a democracy we as a people must come together and consider the best ways of self-preservation.

“Once we organize, unite and develop concrete steps to take and survive we must reach out to others who are under similar threats.

“Let us present our case to the International Community.

“Finally, as we approach another general election, let us not blindly hand over our collective power for a pot of porridge to those who will not defend and protect us. We must not be complicit in our destruction.”