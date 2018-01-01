Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Extra: Buhari Fails To Deliver On Operation of Abuja Light Rail By December

By Ipole Ogbeche
President Muhammadu Buhari
In another botched promise, President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime has failed to deliver on the N299 billion Abuja Light Rail which it had promised will commence operations in December, 2017.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, Muhammad Bello, had on September 25, 2017 declared that the Abuja Light Rail will commence commercial services in the capital city in December.

According to the minister, the project was estimated to be handed over by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC).

Bello, who disclosed this at the swearing- in ceremony of the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Mandate Secretaries as well as Coordinators of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council and Satellite Town Development Department, said the light rail project, which was at 50 per cent stage when he assumed office, is currently 98 per cent complete.

However, President Buhari in his New Year broadcast said the project has “…has reached 98% completion, as at 64% completion when we assumed office. Only test runs remain before start of operations.”

