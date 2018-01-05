Face Off? Akpabio Threatens To Withdraw Support For Udom

Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, has hinted that he may not support the re-election of his successor Emmanuel Udom in 2019.

Speaking at the annual get-together organised by the Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Ekpo, on Wednesday, Akpabio, who represents Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District in the 8th Senate, accused Udom of marginalizing his district.

According to the former governor, uncompleted projects at his senatorial district has been abandoned with new ones yet to be initiated.

Akpabio lamented that some of the projects his administration started like the multi-million naira Four Points by Sheraton Hotel at Ikot Ekpene and the dualisation of the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road, had been abandoned by the current administration.

He urged Udom to brace for the big task, adding that he would only endorse the governor’s re-election if the policies and programmes of the Udom led-administration were not discriminatory against his senatorial district.

Akpabio told the governor to complete the abandoned projects in his senatorial district or be prepared to face the consequences in 2019.

He said, “2018 is less than one year to election, all is not well oooh; don’t allow anybody to deceive you that all is well. If the hotel in Ikot Ekpene rots after so much money had been expended, would that be a good thing?

“That road from Uyo to Ikot Ekpene, is still the way it was. In the 2018 budget, what is the percentage sum provided for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District?

“My job is to say the truth because if at this level I cannot say the truth, then I am not doing well. So, please I want us to start the hotel because when the Commissioner for Works addressed the youths in August, he assured them that the hotel would be opened in December, it will soon decay if an urgent intervention is not given to the facility.

“Please, let us check the budget to know what has been earmarked for that place. I am not interested in what I did and what I did not do. I am only interested in what I am going to do.

“The truth is that Godswill Akpabio expects us to set our path straight so that we can take one route, even when you are going for communion, you must be in a state of grace, so let us have something from the senatorial district to use in talking about election; to use in convincing the people to stand by us. We are in opposition, we don’t have government, we don’t have police, we don’t have INEC,” he said.

Reacting on Thursday, Mr. Charles Udoh, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, called for the support of governor Emmanuel Udom, saying the current administration is striving to spread development projects across the state.

He further warned against playing politics with development projects, while scoring the Udom administration high in the areas of physical infrastructure, agriculture, human capital development and education.

“Let us bury our political differences and unite in love for Mr. Udom Emmanuel to build a state we will all be proud of. Akwa Ibom belongs to all of us, the governor is poised at ensuring sustainable development for the state and the people that will outlive this administration,” he said.