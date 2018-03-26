A False Campaign Has Been Unleased Against Me – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says a false campaign has been unleased to destroy his reputation.

Jonathan, who is currently on a mission in Sierra Leone to monitor the country’s runoff election, said this in a statement on Sunday.

The former president’s comments come on the hills of heightened criticism of his government by the current administration.

Recall that a week ago back, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo accused the Jonathan government of sharing N150 billion two weeks to the 2015 Presidential election.

The Vice President equally alleged that the Jonathan administration spent N153 billion on infrastructure in three years.

“In one single transaction, a few weeks to the 2015 elections, sums of N100billion and $295million were just frittered away by a few,” Osinbajo said at the 7th presidential quarterly business forum last Monday in Abuja.

“We saw from the presentation of the minister of finance that N14 billion was spent on agriculture in 2014, transportation N15 billion, so the total spent on infrastructure in those three years were N153 billion and in two weeks before the elections, N150 billion was essentially shared.”

Jonathan had through his former media, Reno Omokri, denied the allegation and even challenging the Vice President to substantiate his claim.

But the former president in a Facebook post, on Sunday, wrote: “It has been brought to my attention that while I am away promoting democracy in Sierra Leone, a campaign will be unleashed against me to falsely impugn my name using both faceless and identified persons.

“When I was in power I said my ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian. Even out of power, I continue to hold that belief.

“What I will say however, is that no matter how far and fast falsehood has traveled, it must eventually be overtaken by truth.”