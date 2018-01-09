Fani-Kayode Calls Osinbajo ‘Lily-Livered Coward’ Over Comment On Benue Killings

For asking Benue people to not ‘pay evil with evil’ but rather “pay evil with good,” ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has branded Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “lily-livered coward”.

Osinbajo, it would be recalled, had said the killing of over 50 people in Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen must not be politicised.

“We recognise that as dangerous and deadly, as heartless as these killings are. It is also dangerous to allow politics to play a part and to sometimes, as they say, pour petrol into the already burning fire,” the Vice President had said while speaking at the commemoration service of the 2018 Armed Forces Day in Abuja on Sunday.

Osinbajo had charged the people of Benue to not let politicians who may want to politically benefit from the Herdsmen crisis insight them into taking vengeance.

Reacting, however, Fani-Kayode said:

“VP Osinbajo says that Nigerians should not defend themselves against Fulani terrorists when they are attacked but should pray for them instead.

“Clearly the VP has lost his mind. He is nothing but a lily-livered coward who would say and do anything to please the Fulani. Shame!

The ex-minister further said, “We will continue to accuse Buhari of encouraging, supporting, protecting and empowering the Fulani terrorists until he does his duty and stops the genocide, mass murder and ethnic cleansing that they have unleashed on our people. If Osinbajo calls that “politicising”, so be it.”