Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has lauded Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel and Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church for speaking against what he describes as “genocidal Fulani terrorists”

Fani-Kayode equally applauded Prophet T.B Joshua of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) for his benevolence towards victims of the recent attack in Benue State by suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

“Only God can reward Prophet T.B. Joshua for giving so much aid and succour to the victims of the Fulani herdsmen in the north and for supporting some of the afflicted communities,” the former minister wrote on his official Instagram page (@real_ffk)

“I am really touched by his love and kindness for the poor, the suffering and the afflicted. Kudos!

He added, “I also commend Prophet T.B. Joshua, Bishop Oyedepo, Apostle Suleiman, Pastor Enenche, Bishop El Buba and others for speaking out against the evil of the bloodthirsty and genocidal Fulani terrorists right from the start whilst others sat on the fence and remained silent. God will reward u.”