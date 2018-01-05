Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria Politics

Fani-Kayode Reveals Why Buhari, El-Rufai ‘Not Worthy Of Respect’

By Olu Isaac
L-R; Governor Nasir El`Rufai and President Muhammadu Buhari
0 160

Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state are not deserving of respect or honour.

Fani-Kayode said a president who allegedly has “insatiable lust for blood” should not be accorded respect.

Of El-Rufai, the ex-minister said, “A Governor that is incapable of controlling his obsessive desire to inflict pain is not worthy of honour.

He added “A President that is incapable of controlling his insatiable lust for blood is not worthy of respect.

RELATED:  EXCLUSIVE: How Malami Sealed The Deal For The Return Of $321 Million Abacha Loot

“Many were slaughtered under your collective watch: we shall not forget!”

You might also like

Buhari Orders Replacement Of Dead Appointees In Boards’ List

Buhari’s Govt ‘Sponsoring Criminals In Bayelsa,’ Claims Dickson

Abuja-Kaduna Rail: Don’t Take Credit For Jonathan’s Achievement, Ben Bruce Cautions…

Oby Ezekwesili Announces ‘2019 Political Agenda’

After Becoming President, I’ll Become Pastor – Fayose

2019: Tinubu Reportedly Hands Buhari New Conditions For Support

Comments
Loading...