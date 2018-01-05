Fani-Kayode Reveals Why Buhari, El-Rufai ‘Not Worthy Of Respect’

Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state are not deserving of respect or honour.

Fani-Kayode said a president who allegedly has “insatiable lust for blood” should not be accorded respect.

Of El-Rufai, the ex-minister said, “A Governor that is incapable of controlling his obsessive desire to inflict pain is not worthy of honour.

He added “A President that is incapable of controlling his insatiable lust for blood is not worthy of respect.

“Many were slaughtered under your collective watch: we shall not forget!”