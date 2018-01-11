Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Fani-Kayode Sides IPOB…Slams CNN, BBC For ‘Under-Reporting’ Herdsmen Crisis

By Olu Isaac
Dr Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has thrown his weight behind the claim by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the international media was under-reporting killings by Fulani Herdsmen across Nigeria.

IPOB had accused Al Jazeera, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the Cable Network News (CNN) of “conspiracy of silence” in the herdsmen crisis.

Lending his voice to IPOB’s claim, Fani-Kayode said, “I join IPOB in condemning CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera for turning a blind eye to the genocide and ethnic cleansing that the Fulani terrorists and herdsmen have unleashed on Nigerians.

“Do Nigerian lives not matter? Is Nigerian blood not red? Are we not human beings too? Shame!” the ex-minister said on Thursday via micro-blogging site, Twitter.

