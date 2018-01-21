Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Fayose: Fulani Herders In Ekiti Must Register With N5,000

Says Serikin Fulani To Be Held Responsible For Further Attacks

By Ifeanyi Omokwe
Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor, has ordered Fulani herdsmen in his state to register with N5,000 in their host communities for easy identification and location.

Fayose, who was reacting to the recent killing of a Tiv woman in Orin Ekiti, said Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe, will be held responsible for any further attack in the state.

According to the governor, Abashe had failed in providing leadership by not stopping his kinsmen from destroying farms.

Fayose said this at separate peace meetings held on Friday and Saturday nights with Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and representatives of the Tiv community in Ado Ekiti.

He said, “If you (Fulani herders) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our peoples’ farms is destroyed by herdsmen any longer.

“None of our people must be killed by your men, either they are strangers or those herdsmen living among us.

“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you their leader on it. This is the last warning I am giving you,” he warned.

The governor said the activities of the Fulani herders had continued to stain the names of other notable Fulani leaders in the country, especially President Muhammadu Buhari.

