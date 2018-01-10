Fayose: Herdsmen Killings Equal To ‘Terrorism, Ethnic Cleansing’

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday, said the endless killing of innocent citizens across the country by Fulani Herdsmen has “gotten to the level of terrorism and ethnic cleansing”

Governor Fayose, in a series of tweets, said this in reaction to the additional killing of two operatives of the Nigerian Mobile Police in Benue State by the marauding herdsmen.

I am deeply sad about the killings going on in Benue State. When will these killings by Fulani herdsmen stop? When is President Buhari going to act? Isn’t the silence of the President suggestive? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 3, 2018

Just now, we heard news of the herdsmen attacking the camp of Mobile policemen, Mopol 13 in Benue, killing two officers by slitting their throats. Do you call people who could invade the camp of mobile policemen in a guerilla manner & overpower armed Mopol mere Fulani herdsmen? — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 9, 2018