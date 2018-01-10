Exclusive Stories and Top News In Nigeria And Around The World

Advertisement

Nigeria

Fayose: Herdsmen Killings Equal To ‘Terrorism, Ethnic Cleansing’

By Olu Isaac
Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti State Governor
0 51

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday, said the endless killing of innocent citizens across the country by Fulani Herdsmen has “gotten to the level of terrorism and ethnic cleansing”

Governor Fayose, in a series of tweets, said this in reaction to the additional killing of two operatives of the Nigerian Mobile Police in Benue State by the marauding herdsmen.

RELATED:  Benue Killings: Buhari, Ortom Meet Behind Closed-Door
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe to get daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like

Benue Massacre: Rising Herdsmen Killings Due To Buhari Failures – Amnesty Int’l

‘Blame Game’ Trails Herdsmen Killings As Ortom, Al-Makura Lock Horns

Benue Massacre: Buhari Not Ignoring Herdsmen Killings, Worried About…

Fulani Herdsmen Deadlier Than Boko Haram, Northern Group Tells Buhari

Benue Killings: Buhari, Ortom Meet Behind Closed-Door

Relocate To Benue, Buhari Orders Police IG

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.